Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,024 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Nvidia's new chip to power fresh line of Windows laptops by Dell, HP

NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. NVIDIA Vera Rubin ramps into full production

The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Marvell could be the next trillion-dollar company

CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Benzinga report on Needham rating

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact.

Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders of risks, including U.S.-China export scrutiny, Chinese efforts to build alternatives, and reports of insider selling, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7%

NVDA opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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