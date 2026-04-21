Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 3,334 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 45.5% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $459,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,318 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $97,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $521.60.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Trading Up 1.2%

Linde stock opened at $498.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $510.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Linde's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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