Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,093 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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