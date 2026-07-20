Griffith & Werner Inc. Acquires 10,168 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Griffith & Werner Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Griffith & Werner Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its AI footprint in Japan with new partnerships across robotics, manufacturing, and public-sector infrastructure, including a national AI infrastructure initiative and the launch of Cosmos 3 Edge and Nemotron-based local AI projects. These moves reinforce NVDA’s role as the core platform for physical AI and could support long-term demand. Japan Government, Industrial Leaders and NVIDIA Launch the World's First National AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised earnings estimates for NVIDIA, with KeyCorp and Erste Group boosting forecasts and maintaining bullish ratings/price targets. That suggests Wall Street still sees strong profit growth ahead.
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported strong AI-driven demand, which is a positive read-through for NVIDIA’s supply chain and ongoing chip demand. TSMC Just Announced Fantastic News for Nvidia Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple briefly overtook NVIDIA as the world’s most valuable company, highlighting a rotation in mega-cap leadership and renewed investor doubts about how much AI upside is already priced into NVDA. Apple dethrones Nvidia as world's most valuable company, ending the chipmaker's long run at the top
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles point to a broader semiconductor sell-off and “sell the news” behavior in AI and chip stocks, which appears to be pressuring NVDA along with peers rather than reflecting a company-specific setback. Why Nvidia stock is down around 2.5% on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary from Jim Cramer and other bearish notes on semiconductors suggest some investors are rotating out of chip stocks, adding near-term pressure to NVDA sentiment. Jim Cramer Says Semiconductor Stocks Are “Going Down.” Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Instead
Insider Activity
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.
Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.
About NVIDIA
(Free Report
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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