GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC Sells 8,717 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 345,080 shares of company stock worth $89,405,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $287.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day moving average is $196.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $292.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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