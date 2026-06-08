Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) by 262.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,159 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 467,019 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.66% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,886 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,465 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $28,609.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,236.26. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason J. N. Potter bought 286,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $1,687,972.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,388,759.40. This represents a 99.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 763,905 shares of company stock worth $4,594,547. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.32.

Get Our Latest Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $8.56 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $846.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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