Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $1.56 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,922 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. NVIDIA accounts for 3.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,807 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,499 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 177,964 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.34 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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