Group One Trading LLC Buys 16,405 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,031 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 175,735 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 130,136 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 97.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $12,430,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 290.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 289,517 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 215,397 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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