Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Group One Trading LLC Buys 16,405 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
ProShares UltraPro QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.9% in the first quarter, buying 16,405 shares and bringing its total holdings to 295,031 shares worth about $12.3 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also raised or initiated positions in TQQQ, including Ridgepath Capital Management, Hollencrest Capital Management, Hanseatic Management Services, Independent Financial Group, and IMC Chicago, showing broader interest in the ETF.
  • ProShares UltraPro QQQ was down 1.5% and opened at $70.28, while the ETF continues to track triple the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index and carries a high beta of 3.69.
  • Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ.

Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,031 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 175,735 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 130,136 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 97.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,827 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $12,430,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 290.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 289,517 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 215,397 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.69. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines