Groupe la Francaise Purchases 12,915 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,335 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $170.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista is gaining fresh AI momentum, with demand for high-speed data-center networking equipment supported by expanding AI workloads and cloud infrastructure investment. This reinforces the company’s growth outlook. Arista Networks Gains Fresh AI Momentum

Arista is gaining fresh AI momentum, with demand for high-speed data-center networking equipment supported by expanding AI workloads and cloud infrastructure investment. This reinforces the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating strong second-quarter performance, citing robust AI networking demand, rising earnings estimates and the potential for another earnings beat. Arista’s latest reported quarter also exceeded consensus on both earnings and revenue, with revenue up 35.1% year over year. Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Analysts are anticipating strong second-quarter performance, citing robust AI networking demand, rising earnings estimates and the potential for another earnings beat. Arista’s latest reported quarter also exceeded consensus on both earnings and revenue, with revenue up 35.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate to $3.26 per share from $3.25 and maintained a “Buy” rating. Although the increase was modest, it adds to the favorable analyst tone ahead of the earnings report. Arista Networks Analyst Estimate Update

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here