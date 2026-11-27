Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,247 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Grupo Cibest worth $39,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,834 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,631,000 after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Grupo Cibest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 141,201 shares of the bank's stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Cibest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Cibest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grupo Cibest from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.83.

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Grupo Cibest Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CIB opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.21). Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Cibest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This is a decrease from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.4438. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio is 97.15%.

Grupo Cibest Profile

Grupo Cibest is a Colombian financial services holding company formed through a corporate reorganization of Bancolombia. It oversees a group of businesses serving individuals, companies and institutional clients, with banking and digital financial services among its core activities. Through its subsidiaries and brands, the group offers products and services that include deposits, lending, payments, leasing, trust and investment services. Its operations are centered in Colombia and extend into several Central American markets, including Panama and El Salvador.

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