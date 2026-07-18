Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $848.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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