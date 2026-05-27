GS Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of GS Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $310.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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