GS Investments Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

GS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after buying an additional 1,501,235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after buying an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $622.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here