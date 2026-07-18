GS Investments Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

MU opened at $848.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $949.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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