GS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 884.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.5% of GS Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0%

NFLX stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $369.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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