GS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,608.86. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,191,079 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,077.63 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,042.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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