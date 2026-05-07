3 REITs to Watch as AI Data Center Spending Surpasses Office Construction

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Jessica Mitacek
Written by Jessica Mitacek | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 7, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Iron Mountain Right Now?

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

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Jessica Mitacek
About The Editor

Jessica Mitacek

Managing Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Iron Mountain (IRM)
2.8696 of 5 stars		$129.01-2.3%2.68%142.12Moderate Buy$131.67
Equinix (EQIX)
4.2707 of 5 stars		$1,065.68-2.0%1.94%73.87Moderate Buy$1,143.60
Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
3.973 of 5 stars		$193.14-3.3%2.53%51.02Moderate Buy$213.86
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