State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,977,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of GSK worth $288,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $8,305,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3,114.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 195,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 189,506 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,098,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.40 to $55.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.97.

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GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4518 per share. This is a boost from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4515. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. GSK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.81%.

About GSK

GSK plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It develops and supplies vaccines and medicines, with research and commercial operations serving patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world. The company focuses on infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and immunology conditions, and cancer. Its portfolio includes vaccines such as Shingrix for shingles and Arexvy for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as prescription medicines for conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and HIV.

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