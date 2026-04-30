Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.93% of Guardant Health worth $119,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company's stock.

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Guardant Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $83.85 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.20.

View Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 3,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $355,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,353.20. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $30,655.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $739,427.46. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,596 shares of company stock valued at $775,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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