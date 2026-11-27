First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 182.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,312 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Guardant Health worth $59,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $233,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 55.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 395,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,502,000 after buying an additional 140,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 124.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Terilyn Monroe sold 3,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $547,139.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,869.78. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steve Krognes sold 6,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $1,172,888.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,400.44. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.48.

Read Our Latest Report on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.67. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $191.05.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $360.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company that develops blood-based diagnostic tests and data services to help guide cancer care. Its liquid biopsy technology analyzes tumor-related genetic material in blood, offering an alternative or complement to tissue biopsies. The company's products include Guardant360 tests, which profile genomic alterations to help inform treatment decisions for patients with cancer, and Guardant Reveal, designed to detect residual disease and monitor recurrence.

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