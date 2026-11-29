Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,261,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Guardant Health were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,112,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,190,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Terilyn Monroe sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $547,139.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,998,869.78. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alex Azar, II sold 826 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,501. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $156.09 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $360.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.72 million. The firm's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company that develops blood-based diagnostic tests and data services to help guide cancer care. Its liquid biopsy technology analyzes tumor-related genetic material in blood, offering an alternative or complement to tissue biopsies. The company's products include Guardant360 tests, which profile genomic alterations to help inform treatment decisions for patients with cancer, and Guardant Reveal, designed to detect residual disease and monitor recurrence.

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