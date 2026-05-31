Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $5.10 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 845.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,185 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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