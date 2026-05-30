Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 193,513 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 901.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,970 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 193,513 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. President Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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