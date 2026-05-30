Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $236.03 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $240.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 3.17.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,305.69. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,450.95. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock valued at $50,371,351. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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