Gunderson Capital Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Gunderson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company's stock worth $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venture Global by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,739,000 after buying an additional 4,893,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Venture Global by 520.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101,668 shares of the company's stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 273,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,963,166 shares of the company's stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In related news, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $7,013,023.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $26,180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,570,511 shares of company stock worth $59,690,394. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Venture Global Stock Up 0.7%

VG opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Venture Global

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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