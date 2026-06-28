Gunderson Capital Management LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Gunderson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock worth $133,940,000 after buying an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,803,000 after acquiring an additional 716,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 1,263,809 shares of the company's stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 256,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,483.70. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,866.32. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $104.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.80.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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