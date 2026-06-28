Gunderson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,029 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. ARM accounts for about 2.8% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,783,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,279,000 after buying an additional 654,727 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $251,413,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,159 shares of the company's stock worth $234,925,000 after buying an additional 631,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ARM by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,310 shares of the company's stock worth $206,739,000 after buying an additional 187,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,141.42. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,318.45. The trade was a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 in the last ninety days.

ARM Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $452.70. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.05.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research lowered ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $265.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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