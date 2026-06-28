Gunderson Capital Management LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,650 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 3.2% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $241.71 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.99. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

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