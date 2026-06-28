Gunderson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Gunderson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Nebius Group accounts for 1.8% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here