GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $18.50 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,763 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 128,482 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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