GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,693 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,199 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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