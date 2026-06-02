GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 18,287 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests Charles Schwab may still offer value after its pullback, with the article focusing on valuation metrics and questioning whether the selloff has created an attractive entry point for investors. Is It Time To Revisit Charles Schwab (SCHW) After This Year’s Share Price Pullback?

Recent coverage suggests Charles Schwab may still offer value after its pullback, with the article focusing on valuation metrics and questioning whether the selloff has created an attractive entry point for investors. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says Charles Schwab has lagged peers over the past year, but analysts remain moderately bullish, which can support investor confidence despite the stock’s weaker relative performance. How Is Charles Schwab’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Market commentary says Charles Schwab has lagged peers over the past year, but analysts remain moderately bullish, which can support investor confidence despite the stock’s weaker relative performance. Neutral Sentiment: A Schwab Center article warning Americans about estate-planning pitfalls appears to be educational content rather than a direct business or earnings catalyst, so it is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Charles Schwab warns Americans on major estate planning problem

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here