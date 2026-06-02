Free Trial
→ A gold storm is coming – are you ready? (From Traders Agency) (Ad)tc pixel

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 18,287 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GW Henssler & Associates trimmed its Charles Schwab stake by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, selling 18,287 shares and leaving it with 241,312 shares worth about $24.1 million.
  • Charles Schwab's latest quarter showed earnings and revenue beat expectations, with EPS of $1.43 versus $1.39 expected and revenue of $6.48 billion versus $6.39 billion anticipated. Revenue rose 15.8% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.30, even as insiders have recently sold shares and the stock trades below its 52-week high.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Charles Schwab Right Now?

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
The Rare Earth Shift Few Saw Coming
The Rare Earth Shift Few Saw Coming
From i2i Marketing Group, LLC (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
A gold storm is coming – are you ready?
A gold storm is coming – are you ready?
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
Quantum Stocks Just Got a Lifeline—Who Benefits Most?
By Nathan Reiff | May 26, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines