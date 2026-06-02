GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 4,312 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,111 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $289.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $298.97 and its 200-day moving average is $293.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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