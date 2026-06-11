GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.03% of Cadre worth $33,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,170,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.75.

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Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Cadre had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Cadre's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cadre's payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $3,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,651,055.27. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

About Cadre

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

Further Reading

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