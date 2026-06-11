GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 94,583 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 94,583 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report).

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