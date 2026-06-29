H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 41,558 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of H. B. Fuller worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $68.63.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 5,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.08 per share, with a total value of $295,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,883.60. This trade represents a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUL

More H. B. Fuller News

Here are the key news stories impacting H. B. Fuller this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded H. B. Fuller (FUL) from neutral to overweight and lifted its price target to $67 from $58, citing optimism around EBITDA growth. Benzinga report on JPMorgan upgrade

J.P. Morgan upgraded from neutral to overweight and lifted its price target to $67 from $58, citing optimism around EBITDA growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $1.41 and revenue of $950.3 million, both above expectations, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Zacks earnings beat article

The company reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $1.41 and revenue of $950.3 million, both above expectations, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: H. B. Fuller announced a recommended cash offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions Group for about $942 million including debt, reinforcing its push into medical adhesives but also adding integration and financing risk. BusinessWire acquisition announcement

H. B. Fuller announced a recommended cash offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions Group for about $942 million including debt, reinforcing its push into medical adhesives but also adding integration and financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: The company also outlined a FY2026 EBITDA target range of $650 million to $675 million as it advances the AMS deal, which gives investors a clearer outlook but does not remove acquisition uncertainty. Seeking Alpha EBITDA guidance article

The company also outlined a FY2026 EBITDA target range of $650 million to $675 million as it advances the AMS deal, which gives investors a clearer outlook but does not remove acquisition uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some investors and activists criticized the AMS purchase as too expensive or risky, and the stock sold off as shareholders weighed the deal’s size and execution risk. Ancora statement on acquisition opposition

H. B. Fuller Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

See Also

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