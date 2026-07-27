H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,185 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of H World Group worth $70,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock worth $392,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,703,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,263,000 after buying an additional 1,228,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,241,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,183,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,644,000 after buying an additional 365,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 359.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,137,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,495,000 after buying an additional 889,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

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H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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