H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,622,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,292,477 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.85% of H World Group worth $123,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of H World Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

See Also

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