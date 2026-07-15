H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.

True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises 17.1% of True Light Capital Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of H World Group worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth approximately $96,804,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in H World Group by 359.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,137,700 shares of the company's stock worth $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 889,869 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in H World Group by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 840,173 shares of the company's stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 674,438 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in H World Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 842,822 shares of the company's stock worth $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,822 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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