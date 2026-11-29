State Street Corp decreased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,665,432 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.52% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $207,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.74 million. Research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4250 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. NYSE: HASI is an investor and asset manager focused on sustainable infrastructure. The company provides capital for projects intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or strengthen resilience to the effects of climate change. HASI finances projects across areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other sustainable infrastructure. Its investments can support the development, ownership, or operation of projects, using financing structures that may include debt and equity.

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