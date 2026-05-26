Hafnia Limited $HAFN Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,248 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 237,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG's holdings in Hafnia were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hafnia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,928,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,534 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196,381 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hafnia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,036 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Echtelt Petrus Wouter Van sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $756,190.68. This represents a 49.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $4,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,130,978 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,231.58. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,090,000 shares of company stock worth $8,854,800 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFN. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Hafnia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hafnia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAFN

Hafnia Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:HAFN opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Hafnia Limited has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. Hafnia had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $599.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Hafnia's payout ratio is currently 102.94%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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