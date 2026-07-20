Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 118,735 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Telephone and Data Systems comprises 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,856 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,315,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.0%

TDS stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.98. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $309.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Telephone and Data Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc NYSE: TDS is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

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