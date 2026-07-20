Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $741.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.00 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $829.21 and a 200 day moving average of $780.76.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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