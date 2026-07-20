Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,722 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 933.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,682 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,632,000 after buying an additional 744,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,345,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $102,623,000 after buying an additional 268,542 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $107.02.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Euronet Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euronet Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Euronet Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here