Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,860 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up 6.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Virtu Financial worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,377,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 516,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,437 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,452 shares of the company's stock worth $44,318,000 after buying an additional 176,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE VIRT opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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