Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 7,923 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,506,099,000 after acquiring an additional 99,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $979,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.46 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.48 and a fifty-two week high of $242.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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