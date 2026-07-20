Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 8,373 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 7.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $315.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.35. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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