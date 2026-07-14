Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Sold by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,312,074 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Haleon were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,529,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,003,941 shares of the company's stock worth $101,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Haleon by 4,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,027,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Haleon by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,500,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company's stock worth $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,923 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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