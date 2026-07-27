Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,154,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.12% of Haleon worth $53,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Haleon by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Up 0.2%

HLN stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report).

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