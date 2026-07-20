Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Stake Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,059 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 711,817 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Haleon were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 20.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report).

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